malalai maiwand shot dead: murder of a television presenter in eastern Afghanistan suspected of attacking ISIS – afghanistan female journalist malalai maiwand shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Kabul

A television presenter was killed Thursday in eastern Afghanistan. A spokesman for the governor, Ataullah Khogyani, said the attackers opened fire on his car as soon as Malalai Mawand got out of his car in Nangarhar province. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the murder. However, the attack on the Islamic State is suspected.

“Journalist Malalai Mivand, working at a private radio station, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad during rush hour this morning,” an official told Xinhua News Agency. He said efforts are being made to bring the culprits to justice. Sources at the hospital said Miwand’s driver was also killed in the attack.

An Islamic State-affiliated terrorist is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and has taken responsibility for most of the recent attacks on ordinary civilians in Afghanistan. The Taliban are also present in the region. In addition to acting as a television and radio host, Mavand was a social activist and advocated for the rights of women and children in Afghanistan. 2 journalists have been murdered in Afghanistan since mid-November. Before Miwand, another journalist Alice Dae was killed in a bombing in Helmand province on November 12.