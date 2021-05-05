Malian woman Halima Cisse gives birth to nine babies, government says

Strong points:

The woman from the African country of Mali has given birth to 9 children in Morocco. The Hamali government issued a statement saying the mother and children are all in good health, but the Moroccan administration has yet to confirm the incident .

In a rare event of its kind in the world, a woman from the African country of Mali gave birth to 9 children in Morocco. The Malian government issued a statement saying that mothers and children are all healthy. However, the Moroccan administration has yet to confirm the incident. Previously, the Malian government sent Halima Sissé, 25, to Morocco on March 30 for better care.

Initially, the woman was thought to have 7 children in her stomach. Although she gave birth to 9 children. Until now, the event of the successful birth of 6 children together was considered rare, but now the woman has given birth to 9 children. Meanwhile, Moroccan Health Ministry spokesman Rachid Kowdhari said he had no information about the incident of the delivery of so many children in a hospital in the country.

Halima gave birth to 5 daughters and 4 children by Caesarean section

On the other hand, Mali’s health ministry said Halima gave birth to 5 daughters and 4 children by Caesarean section. The country’s health minister, Fanta Sibi, said: “Mothers and children are all still healthy”. He said the woman was also accompanied by a Malian doctor and provided information at all times. Fanta said Halima and her children would be brought back after the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, according to local media, doctors have expressed concern about Halima’s health and the children’s lives. Mali’s health ministry said during the initial ultrasound in both countries, Halima was found to have 7 children in her stomach. However, she gave birth to a total of 9 children. Sibi congratulated Mali and the Moroccan health team for this successful campaign.