Mallorca will close its hotels and department stores for 15 days

Publication: Friday, January 8, 2021 2:37 PM

The government of the Balearic Islands is announcing new measures to stop the transmission of the coronavirus, after breaking its record for daily infections since the start of the pandemic on Friday, with 707 in 24 hours.

Thus, the Government Council will approve on Monday new restrictions for the island of Mallorca, in particular the closure of bars and restaurants, which will nevertheless be able to offer home delivery and take-away meals.

Government spokeswoman Pilar Costa explained on Friday that large shopping areas of over 700 square meters on the island will also be closed, except for supermarkets and essentials. Small businesses can remain open, but with a capacity limited to 30% and closing at 8:00 p.m.

Likewise, gymnasiums and spas will be suspended and public participation in sporting events will be prohibited. The rest of the measures in force corresponding to extreme risk level 4 in which the aforementioned islet is located are maintained.

Costa also specified that the measures that will be approved on Monday will enter into force on Tuesday and will last, in principle and “at least”, 15 days, until January 26. In this sense, he called for the maintenance of “minimal and essential activity” at least during this period.