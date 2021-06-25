Mallorca’s macro-epidemic could have its origin in a street in S’Arenal due to the bottles and the concert that was kicked out

Posted: Friday June 25 2021 12:04 PM

The macro-epidemic that already affects five autonomous communities and has more than 400 positives could have its origin in two different parts of Mallorca.

On the one hand, its possible origin is located in Pere Maimó Street, located in the town of S’Arenal de Llucmajor. It is a very narrow road, barely 10 meters long, in which the Police admit having authorized the manufacture of bottles to prevent them from scattering at different points.

As can be seen in the images, hundreds of young people crowded in this area without respecting the safety distance or using a mask. Officers allowed celebrations in this area for two or three days, but when they saw that the islanders had moved here as well, they kicked her out.

On the other hand, there is the concert that was kicked out in the arenas of Mallorca. Initially, this musical show would respect security measures, all participants had to be seated and wear a mask. However, these restrictions were ultimately not respected and he had to be expelled by the authorities.

At present, there have been over 400 positives linked to this macro-epidemic. Only in Madrid are there 320 infections, 2,000 people in quarantine and 61 basic areas affected.

For its part, the Ministry of Health of Euskadi reported 49 infections and carried out screening for possible related cases. The Valencian Community, for its part, reported 32 infections in Elche. In Aragon, in turn, at least 10 other cases have been counted.

The Region of Murcia has also recorded several coronavirus infections linked to a trip to Mallorca of young people between the ages of 17 and 21, mainly from the municipalities of Murcia and Las Torres de Cotillas. Health officials have identified 18 positives and are investigating cases and close contacts that could lead to new infections.