mallya tried another option to stay in Britain: Mallya tried “ one more option ” to stay in UK

Strong points:

Vijay Mallya pleaded with Home Secretary Preeti Patel to try another option to stay in Britain. The petition against Mallya’s extradition to the Indian government was rejected by the Supreme Court of Great Britain in October last year. She is currently being released on bail until Patel signs an order to extradite her to India.

Vijay Mallya pleaded with Home Secretary Preeti Patel to try another option to stay in Britain. The lawyer representing liquor baron Mallya in the bankruptcy case pending before the High Court in London gave the information to the court on Friday. The petition against Mallya’s extradition to the Indian government was rejected by the Supreme Court of Great Britain in October last year.

She is currently being released on bail until Patel signs an order to extradite her to India. Mallya is accused of fraud and money laundering in connection with his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The UK Home Office only confirmed in this regard that a confidential legal process was underway before the extradition decision was implemented.

This led to speculation that Mallya had applied for asylum in Britain, the information of which has not been confirmed or denied by the UK Home Office. Mallya’s attorney, Phillip Marshall, said in court: “The extradition process continues but he (Mallya) is still there because he approached Home Secretary Preeti Patel, trying another option to stay here. “