Mammoth Fossil found in Florida: open price for divers in the United States

Two divers from the US state of Florida received a precious 11,000-year-old treasure. In fact, these Gotokhors have a bone that is four feet long and weighs about 23 kg of mammoth (ancient elephant). It is likely that this mammoth bone dates back to the Ice Age. These divers landed in a local river. The divers have been identified as Derek Demeter and Henry Sadler.

Derek and Henry found this mammoth bone at the bottom of the Peace River. Henry shared the photo of this bone on Instagram, saying the opportunity to make such a discovery comes only once in a lifetime. He said: “I am very lucky that tomorrow I will have a unique life. This photo shows the leg bone of a Colombian mammoth. This bone is not as rare as other things but it is still an incredible find.

Mammoth immigrated to North America 10 million years ago

Henry said this bone suffered very little damage and turned into a good fossil. As soon as Henry shared this image, the fence for comments from his followers appeared. One user wrote that it was very cool. Another user wrote: “This is huge. It’s a great discovery. During this expedition, divers also found the teeth of an ancient tiger.

Mammoth was the ancestor of today’s elephants that first arrived in North America about a million years ago. These mammoths disappeared around 11 thousand years ago. Colombian mammals were the largest of their species, reaching 14 feet tall. These mammoths were equal to the weight of 5 cars. His teeth were also very large. In the past, many mammoth fossils have been found in many parts of the world.