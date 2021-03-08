Man attacks five participants of 8M feminist protest in Barcelona with pepper spray

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 11:11 PM

A man attacked five women taking part in the 8M rally in Barcelona on Monday with pepper spray, Barcelona city council sources confirmed to Europa Press.

The man was detained by the city guard in the Catalan capital and although he was not arrested, he was investigated for minor injuries.

The participants in the concentration were followed by the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) and lodged a complaint against the aggressor.

No other incident in the demonstration

The unitary demonstration of feminist collectives in Barcelona registered 3,600 people, although hundreds more came to the site to demand women’s rights as part of 8M, International Women’s Day.

The event took place in a festive atmosphere, with music and dance, and a spontaneous theater performance at the crossroads between Calle Aragó and Passeig de Gràcia; and women of all ages, families and also men participated, who could participate in two of the mixed sections planned by the organization. The Vaga Feminista collective, which called for the concentration, ensured during its development the maintenance of safety distances but the influx of people exceeded expectations, even if the use of the mask became widespread.

Although they did not read it during the rally, Vaga Feminista released a manifesto in which they regretted that the pandemic did not allow them to make the feminist struggle visible in a more unitary and massive way, although they have asserted that this will not be the case. stop their demands: “No, we will give up taking to the streets, we will not be afraid, we will be in thousands and thousands of territories.”

They also warned that “the sexual freedom bill recently released by the Spanish government could mean a setback and criminalization of sex workers and other already marginalized groups, such as the homeless or racialized people. “.

In the text, they called for “structural changes” in the legislation against gender-based violence, as well as the repeal of the law on immigration, recognition of the right to abortion, rights of domestic workers and care. and other demands related to climate change and housing issues.