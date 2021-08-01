Man buys spoon on the street and sells it for lakhs at online auction in London

Strong points

Spoon sold in lakhs at online auction bought for 90 paise by the side of the road, 13th century spoon found in survey

A man’s luck shone overnight in London. An old broken spoon bought by the side of the road was sold by a man at auction for 12 times more and became a millionaire. According to an article in British tabloid The Sun, the man found the “extraordinary” broken old spoon and bought it.

13th century silver spoon

He bought this old spoon for 90 paise. He thought this spoon was an ancient precious commodity. He then contacted Lawrence Auctioneers of Crookerne, Sarmset, and registered the spoon for auction. He was awaiting confirmation from Lawrence Auctions. Lawrence Auctions silver expert Alex Butcher investigated and discovered that this 5 inch spoon dates back to the late 13th century and is made of silver.

Old spoon sold 2 lakhs

According to one estimate, Butcher had given the price of the spoon at Rs 51,712. After that, the spoon was auctioned online and its price gradually increased in the auction. Rupees lakhs were offered for spoons. The spoon eventually sold for Rs 197,000 at the end of the auction. The price of the antique spoon has crossed Rs 2 lakh with taxes and additional charges.

spoons bought as a hobby

Speaking of spoons, Butcher said the Explorer is not a goldsmith, but some people go to car auctions as a hobby. He further stated that the seller wrote me a lovely email, in which he wrote that he was looking for online sales with his daughter and couldn’t believe the price.