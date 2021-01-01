Man discovers friend’s corpse while picking it up for grapes in Vigo

A neighbor of Vigo found in the night of this Thursday, deceased at his home, a friend with whom he had arranged to take the grapes of the end of the year, but with whom he could not get in touch.

As reported by the emergency services, the two men had arranged to say goodbye together to the year 2020. However, one of them could not contact the other while he had called him several times, so he moved to his friend’s house. 59 years old, and found him dead in his bed.

The national police, charged with carrying out the procedure, indicated that everything indicates a natural death.