Management and emotional efficiency in times of crisis

In April this year, a report by the Ipsos company, presented for the World Economic Forum, showed that 51% of Spaniards had been emotionally affected by the pandemic. This causes problems with insomnia, anxiety, stress, and even depression. But that was not the only crisis. In Spain, there were many others, from the year 66 until the arrival of the Covid, all followed by a process of recovery and growth. These crises are superimposed on sectoral crises, also adding commercial, family and conjugal crises. Therefore, it can be said that the crisis is something natural in our lives. “Just as there is day and night, there are stages of crisis and stages of growth,” says Gonzalo Martnez de Miguel, CEO of INFOVA and director of the Executive Talent Accelerator.

In this context, society finds itself in a VUCA environment (Voltile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous), and crises must be faced naturally, within the framework of our lives. According to Martnez de Miguel, there is a truth told by Jorge Bucay (Argentinian psychodramatist): “What is, is”; which turns out the smartest thing is to work with reality, instead of facing it.

You have to take advantage of the notion of opportunity and live with it, there is always someone who takes advantage of a crisis. All of these results are always linked to actions taken by oneself, but regardless of them, we must remain optimistic, keep our distance.

“You could say that humans are divided in two: those who are aware of what they have and those who are aware of what they lack” as the CEO of Infova specifies. In order to have more options, we have to create the conditions even if they do not guarantee the results.

In all crises there are different stages: denial, anger, fear, depression, acceptance, growth and balance. The most important thing about each step is how much time is going to be spent on each. Each person needs time to understand that they are in this stage and to know how to deal with it.

The crisis mobilizes us depending on how our brains deal with fear. “Emotions are an automatic mechanism, they help us adapt to an environment and adapt to it,” explains Gonzalo Martnez de Miguel. Fear is the most common feeling, it helps and protects us, but if it is nourished it can go further, to the point of paralyzing us, so we have to look for a key emotion that helps us to manage this whole emotional process. “If I want to manage emotions properly, I have to manage where I feel them and what I feel in order to find a solution. It is normal to feel these emotions occasionally, we must avoid staying there ”.

Fear is a real feeling based on a fantasy, a fact that works very well in the market. Remembering this helps us manage it, helps us differentiate between what is human and what is effective. When it comes to approaching goals, it is human to feel fear, but it is not effective to live in it. The best way to deal with emotions is to ask yourself, “What’s the most effective thing I can do?”

To manage a crisis, in the first place, requires to manage the beliefs that we have, there are more or less effective beliefs, some of them bring us closer to the objectives. The environment is one of these beliefs, but we should not depend on it, but what we think, that way changes in the environment will not affect us to achieve our goals.

Gonzalo Martnez de Miguel adds “the change of belief is achieved by changing the language. For this we can let ourselves be guided by the model: I believe – I feel – Act. What I do depends on my beliefs, on the basis of them I feel something determined and with this feeling I act ”.

Dealing with the crisis is a long process, but it can help us adopt a series of habits: rest, take care of your diet, play sports, take care of yourself and take care of personal relationships … You have to choose what works. , avoid complaints, take responsibility for and change actions based on our decisions. “Sometimes we want results too quickly, and sometimes we have to invest more,” argues Gonzalo.

In conclusion, to manage crises, we must focus on three points, which in the words of Martnez de Miguel are determined as “safe ports”:

Excellence: Put 100% of the capacities in the actions to be developed. Responsibility and commitment: To accept the part which belongs to each one and to engage in the work that this implies. Integrity: Being consistent in what is done and said.

