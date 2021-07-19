This is how companies are preparing for a massive return to offices in September: management protocols, teleworking, legal questions …

Now that the pandemic is starting to subside, companies are planning a massive return to offices for September. This return is not without doubts and controversies on the way to proceed to manage this new paradigm shift of work with management and security protocols, which are not yet 100% defined.

A hot topic continues to be telecommuting. Before COVID-19, only 3% of employees performed remote work, following the pandemic an additional one million workers joined this modality and stayed over this year and a half. Although it is not the most popular work model, productivity has been maintained in the country and organizations that have used it have been successful. intermediary between what is acceptable for the company and what is reasonable for the worker. These problems must be perfectly compensated ”, specifies Sonia Casimiro, communications manager at VisualTime by Robotics.

Most employees also opt for a hybrid model between office and telecommuting, as the isolation of full-time work from home is not entirely appealing to them. This model, two days at a distance and three days at the office or vice versa, represents a breakthrough in the reconciliation of private and family life.

Considerations for Establishing a Hybrid Work Model

The first thing organizations should consider when proposing a hybrid business model are basic legal considerations. The main one, to be taken into account, is that if the employees, for 3 months on average, do 30% of their working time recurrently by teleworking, an agreement must be signed concerning this employment relationship. , we will talk about a calculation of approximately 12 hours per week of teleworking ”, specifies Sonia Casimiro.

Likewise, it should be borne in mind that this agreement is voluntary and reversible, both for the employer and for the worker. It cannot be imposed as a modification of their working conditions and the refusal to benefit from it can in no case be a cause of dismissal.

The VisualTime by Robotics Communication Manager warns that “this teleworking agreement must contain a minimum content in order not to incur a violation of the law in force, which leads the company to be sanctioned with financial fines and even a loss. social security premiums and subsidies. ”.

Professional exhaustion

Burnout is one of the less likable faces of telecommuting. The situation caused by COVID-19 has resulted in all employees spending many hours in front of screens, both at work and personally. There was a lot of fatigue, little disconnection and the line between personal time and work time was blurred, generating a lot of anxiety and reconciliation problems.

Currently, the teleworking law supports the limitation of workers’ availability time. Flexible working hours may or may not be offered, but the regulations specify that the availability of employees to answer calls, emails or employment-related inquiries will be within the agreed working hours and not outside of these.

Back-to-office management with new work models

“We do not believe that we should take a radical decision between teleworking for all employees 100% of the time and forever, or full-time face-to-face work every day. Why not take advantage of all the benefits of working remotely, without losing the positive aspects of coming to the office in person? », Explains Patricia Martnez, product manager at VisualTime by Robotics.

The ideal and what is implemented is a flexible model that combines remote work and presenteeism. This makes many organizations wonder what new workplaces and offices should look like. Patricia Martnez is clear: “with this model many companies have reduced the number of tables, so that employees do not have a fixed place, creating above all collaborative and versatile spaces and, with this, a solution is essential to be able to manage the available capacity in the workspace ”.

Therefore, the solution for this working model to be successfully implemented is through team management. To maintain the bond and group cohesion when employees work from home and do not see each other regularly. It is important to manage capacity and guide workers on the days when they can come to the office for health and safety reasons, as is internal communication about how they are doing, how they are emotionally and their level. commitment to the company. thus measuring the working environment of the organization, thanks to HR surveys.

VisualTime offers, integrated into its 360 management solution, capacity control, where employees can themselves book the days they are going to go to the office and see which days the colleagues they have to meet are going. For their part, managers and HR have the possibility of controlling the overall capacity and ensuring compliance with the teleworking agreements and percentages established with employees, as well as guaranteeing the recording of working hours, such as demands the law.

