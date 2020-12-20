manages to recover the remains of his father, shot dead in Alsasua in 1936

The Navarro Institute of Memory returned to his family, 84 years later, the remains of Claudio Doroteo Diéguez Loza, a resident of Etxarri Aranatz, arrested and shot in Alsasua on September 13, 1936. His remains, found during exhumations carried out in the Sima de Otsoportillo in 2016 and 2017, they could be identified thanks to a sample of his daughter, Concha Diéguez, deposited in the public DNA bank of the government of Navarre. This hypothesis had not been considered since all the testimonies indicated that it could be buried under the old N-1 highway which crosses the municipality.

At the event, which was attended by 16 family members, Claudio’s daughter, Concha Diéguez, participated, who actively worked to find the whereabouts of her father, supported by relatives, institutions and commemorative associations. Chaired by the Councilor for Citizen Relations, Ana Ollo, the Director General of Peace, Coexistence and Human Rights, Martín Zabalza; the director of the Navarre Institute of Memory, Josemi Gastón; the president of the Parliament of Navarre, Unai Hualde, as well as representatives of different political groups, memorial associations, the Aranzadi Scientific Society, Nasertic and the mayors of the towns of Alsasua and Berriozar.

During the event, Minister Ollo recalled that Claudio Diéguez, “like the vast majority of victims of Franco’s repression in Navarre, was assassinated solely for his political ideas and his trade union activity”. “The government wants to reaffirm its attachment to public policies of memory, exhumations and identifications, a work in which we will continue without rest,” he underlined. A commitment, according to the advisor, “which is not reduced only to more visible public activity, such as prospecting or exhumations, but also to all the silent work of investigation, documentation, testing of hypotheses, of update and revision of the map. of wells or comparisons of genetic profiles “.

“You can be sure that even when it is not seen or heard, the senior management team continues to work actively,” he added. The counselor concluded her speech by thanking those close to Claudio Diéguez. “Your joy in recovering Claudio is shared by many people, in particular by those families who, each time they see a missing person recover and abandon their family, they feel that they are accompanying one of their own”, at -He underlines.

Claudio Diéguez was born on October 30, 1900 in San Asensio (La Rioja) and lived in Etxarri-Aranatz, with his wife and four children. He worked on the railroad as a driver and was linked to the CNT. On September 13, 1936, while working in Miranda de Ebro, he was arrested and sent to Alsasua. That same night, according to the family, he was assassinated in the Sorozarreta region, then buried there. According to various accounts, at the end of the 1950s, during the construction of the road in this place, human remains appeared.

There were several hypotheses in this regard: that they had been left in place or soon, or that they had been transferred to a cemetery. However, the genetic laboratory of the public company Nasertic managed to identify it among the remains of the 2016 and 2017 exhumation in the Otsoportillo sinkhole. This was a hypothesis that had not been considered, and which indicates that someone decided to collect the remains and transfer them to this chasm in the Urbasa mountain range, surely influenced by its symbolic value as as the place of murder and burial of the victims in 1936.