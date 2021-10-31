Manuel Ángel Mart, singer of Lineage and son of the leader of Medina Azahara, dies

Last 20 he published his last song, In spite. Part of the lyrics says: “Y si He wants to see me lose in life, he will not find me. / And if he cannot see that I love life. / He will not cheat on me. / And if he asks me to think like the suicidal man who is about to leave ./ My soul is strongly revealed by feeling freedom ”. Manuel Ángel Mart, from Córdoba, singer and composer for two decades of the Estirpe group, has died at 44 years. In 2014 he revealed that he had a cancer of the digestive system, which he had been treating in recent years and that he did not overcome.

Mart grew up surrounded by music : his father, Manuel Martínez, has been the leader of Medina Azahara, Andalusian rock props, since 1979. At the age of eight he enrolled in the conservatory, but immediately dropped out due to colliding with the discipline of the classes. With 15 years he began to compose his own songs. In the mid-1990s, he built the foundations of Stirpe. They published their first work, Paper Idols, in 1997. His proposal moves away from the Andalusian rock of Medina Azahara. They bet on hard mestizo music with instrumental virtuosity, social and pacifist messages, and Mart’s personal and bloody voice. The grunge and bands like Rage Against The Machine were part of his extensive references.

Lineage became fixed in rock festivals and miscegenation, such as Viña Rock. With eight albums published, the group got to accumulate a good handful of followers, who this Saturday left heartfelt messages on the musician’s social networks. “Fly high like you made me fly with your music. Eternal ”, writes one. “Your voice and your music are part of my life,” says another.

Strain announced their separation in January 2017. “Now we feel that our struggle no longer goes through where it used to be; inevitably some recent events that we have experienced have made us grow and realize many things ”, the letter reads. The wear and tear of relationships after 20 years and surely also the singer’s illness had led them to make this decision.

The album that the singer was preparing, and whose first advance is Despite, is called Earth and faith. The musician, fearing the worsening of his health, he explained his plans two weeks ago:

“Dear friends,

I have been working very hard in recent years, to be able to carry out the most personal, intimate and introspective musical project of my life and right now, with all that work completed, I see myself in some circumstances in which I feel that I must give over to people of my full confidence so that they can bring the result to light.

My infarct stamp Producciones, my brothers, will be the ones who face this whole process with all the love in the world and under my total and absolute confidence to do everything, in terms of communication. ion, promotion, edition and future publications of what I want to present to you, my latest work, which I have called ‘Tierra y Fe’. They will bring you closer through my social networks, web, blogs … etc., each of the songs on this new album. I would like you to receive it and accept it as if I shared them myself, since for me they are one of the greatest people in my life and I know that they will give them the maximum affection, so that it comes to you from me, as I would .

I love you. Always. Manuel Angel ‘Mart’