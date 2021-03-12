Manuel Asensio joins DB Schenker as HR manager in Spain and Portugal

12 March 2021



DB Schenker, a leading company in supply chain and logistics management, has formalized the appointment of Manuel Asensio Menchero as the new Director of Human Resources (CHRO) in the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal).

The objective of this appointment is to optimize his management in this area within the division, since Menchero has, as a lawyer by training, an experience of more than two decades in positions of responsibility (adding 15 years as a lawyer). as HRD) associated with Human Resource management of large companies in different sectors.

The new manager said he felt “full of enthusiasm to be part of the DB Schenker squad in Spain and Portugal”. The current ecosystem, of constant reinvention and technological acceleration, is full of challenges. This context motivates me doubly to work hard to strengthen and support the team that has made DB Schenker such an extraordinary company. My main mission will be to focus on people and their needs to stimulate the detection and retention of talent within the company. ”

For his part, Juan Carlos Moro, CEO of DB Schenker in the Iberian Peninsula, expressed his satisfaction with this appointment and explained that “ our strategy is more than ever centered on people and, therefore, we have decided to lean on a profile of great experience and knowledge like that of Manuel Asensio. I am convinced that together, we will make great progress and promote management that is more than ever focused on identifying and developing talent. ”

