Map of Catalan election results 2021

Publication: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 5:07 PM

The Catalan elections of 2021 gave the victory in voice to Salvador Illa, candidate for the PSC, who managed to garner the support of 652,858 Catalan voters. As a result, he got 33 seats, the same ones the ERC added thanks to the 603,607 votes cast across the community.

With 568,002 votes and 32 seats, Junts became the third force in Catalonia, despite being the party that won the most municipalities. Another of the news of the day is the emergence of Vox in Parliament. Ignacio Garriga’s group obtains 11 deputies, confirming the sorpasso to Ciutadans and to the PP in Catalonia.

The CUP increases its representation in the Catalan chamber by obtaining 9 representatives. Comú-Podem maintains its presence in Parliament with its 8 deputies. The big losers of the day are the PP, which loses one of its representatives and remains with 3 in the hemicycle, and Ciutadans, which goes from the most numerous force in Parliament to the penultimate, with only 6 seats.

Consult the following map which formations were voted the most in each municipality.

How could the new government be formed?

The most voted candidate in these elections, Salvador Illa, has already expressed his intention to stand for the nomination. However, the possibility of the former health minister becoming president seems difficult given the election results.

The only natural partner of the PSC seems to be CatComú-Podem, the convergence of Podemos in Catalonia, as an extension of the coalition government in Spain. However, the commons only have 8 seats, and their sum with those of the PSC is insufficient to form a government. Salvador Illa assured that he will speak with the separatist parties, even if a pact with Esquerra, especially after the equality of seats, seems more distant than ever.

The party best placed to lead the new legislature is ERC. The Republicans could count on the support of the Junts (32 seats) and the CUP (9), to form an independentist executive. The support of 51% of voters for parties that advocate separatism favors the independence project, which could be carried in the years to come by Father Aragonès, who also announced that he would stand for the nomination. The three parties have a total of 74 seats, a majority remaining to accede to the government of Catalonia.

To find out what could be the possible agreements between the eight parties that make up the Parliament, you can consult the Pactometer laSexta.com, which allows you to group the seats of each formation and to know how much they add up.

Province of Barcelona

The Barcelona constituency chose to support Salvador Illa, who won 23 out of the 85 possible seats in this area. ERC and Junts also performed well, securing 19 and 16 seats respectively.

PSC: 23ERC: 19JUNTS: 16VOX: 7COM-POWER: 7CUP: 5CS: 5PP: 3

Province of Tarragona

In the province of Tarragona, the ERC was the most voted party and obtained 5 seats out of 18 possible. PSC and JUNTS won 4 seats, Vox won 2 and Comú Podemos, CUP and C shared the remaining 3 seats.

ERC: 5PSC: 4JUNTS: 4VOX: 2COM-POWER: 1CUP: 1CS: 1

Province of Girona

The province of Girona has promoted Junts, which obtains 7 of the 17 possible seats. The ERC option obtains 4 seats and the Socialists 3 representatives.

JUNTS: 7ERC: 4PSC: 3CUP: 2VOX: 1

Province of Lleida

In Lleida, the most voted formation was Junts, although the 2300 votes difference on the ERC did not prevent the equality of 5 seats between the two formations. The PSC occupies 3 of the remaining 15 seats.

JUNTS: 5ERC: 5PSC: 3 CUP: 1VOX: 1