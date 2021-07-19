Mapfre’s psychological counseling program, an example of how to take care of the mental health of our workers in the event of a pandemic

Mental health is a very important factor in maintaining personal balance, and if we talk about its importance in the workplace, we can say that a healthy mental state will help us to have a better work experience in everyday life, will help to a good working environment and allow us to meet all the activities and objectives set, with a focus on performance.

In this sense, recognizing that the new reality generated by the pandemic has affected the emotional state of many workers in different fields, MAPFRE has strengthened its Psychological Counseling Program (PAS), which offers emotional support to its employees.

The MAPFRE PAS was set up in 2016 with the aim of offering an emotional support space, initially, to the staff of the funeral and cemetery services, as well as to the staff of the Burial Commercial Network. However, the program was gradually extended to include all of the company’s units. To date, more than 560 employees have benefited from this advantage free of charge, which represents 17% of the population of MAPFRE Peru.

“Many workers face psychological difficulties that can go unnoticed in organizations, affecting their quality of life, interpersonal relationships and daily performance. Faced with this reality, it is important to have an open dialogue about emotional health at work and not to stigmatize the need for psychological support. At MAPFRE, one of our priorities is to provide an early response to employees, to strengthen their emotional well-being. », Declare MAPFRE psychologists Juan Pablo Castro and Lily Cedrn.

The PAS, which consists of individual psychotherapy sessions based on a brief in-person or online intervention model, has identified that from 2020 and so far in 2021, the main cases that have been presented to its attention were: bereavement, family difficulties, stress at work, anxiety and panic attacks, relationship conflicts, depression, among others.

In addition, this year, the PAS is rolling out a complementary “stress management” program, the format of which allows greater coverage to meet the needs of employees. This program includes two main axes: a group intervention in which, through 10 sessions, therapeutic tools are provided to participants to cope with daily stress, and a personalized Mindfulness audio guide system, for the exercise of meditation and of conscious attention.

DRHNumeric