Mara Jess Gonzlez-Espejo, elected among the 50 best lawyers in Spain

Iberian Lawyer has chosen Mara Jess Gonzlez Espejo, Academic Director of the Digital Transformation Program for the Legal Sector at Wenex, from the Top 50 Lawyers in Spain and Portugal.

Iberian Lawyer, the leading monthly digital news magazine on the legal and commercial sector in Spain and Portugal, wished to recognize Gonzlez-Espejo for his recognized specialization in innovation, digital transformation and LegalTech, his academic work, his work to promote the equality and diversity in the legal field.

Mara Jess Gonzlez-Espejo was very grateful: “I feel very honored to share this award with such incredible women. This award is a recognition of my work and the effort I devote to the digital transformation of the legal sector, to the implementation of innovation and LegalTech and to the training of professionals so that they acquire the skills digital so necessary today ”.

In addition to being the academic director of the Wenex LegalTech course, Mara Jess Gonzlez-Espejo is an expert in LegalTech, founder of the Institute of Legal Innovation, member of the Alliance Innovation in Law Studies and facilitator with the Legal Design Thinking methodology.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric