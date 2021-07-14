Marbella, Tarifa, Conil … Some of the most touristic areas of Andalusia, at the risk of being confined

Madrid

Posted: Wednesday July 14 2021 11:39 AM

The increase in coronavirus cases is being felt in Andalusia. Although the region is not the one with the worst incidence data to date (it is currently the eighth with the weakest data) on some key points, the situation is critical.

This is the case in cities such as Tarifa (1,050 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks), Conil de la Frontera (1,453 cases) or Marbella, where the threshold of 1,000 has not yet been exceeded. Although it is close: in this tourist enclave 909.7 cases of AI have been reported, according to the latest data updated by the Ministry of Health at the Andalusian Institute of Statistics (IECA).

The point is that, according to the regulations of the Junta de Andalucía, all municipalities that have more than 1,000 cases of AI are destined for containment. Even so, since the state of alert went out on May 9, they depend on the ratification of Justice. A fact that has already caused problems for the Andalusian government and which, with this new increase, predicts new struggles in the courts.

27 municipalities, likely to be confined

The cases of Marbella, Tarifa or Conil are not the only ones. And the fact is that the data changed in a week: although today there is not a single municipality confined in Andalusia – the Junta tried it with Peal de Becerro, in Jaén, who today has Now an AI of 1,755, but the TSJA refused — there are now at least 27 locations with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 population. Some, like Ugíjar (Granada) or Armuña de Almanzora (Almería), with very worrying data. In the first, there are 3,814 incidents, while in the second 2,000.

The fact is that imprisonment, in the eyes of Justice, should not depend solely on the incidence. A fact that led to the failure of the Council ordinance of July 7, which intended to apply the closure of the perimeter to Peal de Becerro but which, for the Superior Court of Justice, does not respect the principles of “motivation and proportionality ” necessary.

Basically, the judges criticize that the Andalusian government decree does not distinguish between citizens with a COVID certificate or not, which other important epidemiological parameters (such as the occupation of hospitals and intensive care) have not taken into account and that “alternatives” are not offered. at closing.

And what about tourist areas?

Regarding this situation, the Junta de Andalucía has already set a precedent. Specifically, with Conil de la Frontera: in a place where the incidence exceeds 1,400 cases, the Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, has ruled out applying the closure. The reason? The increase in population in summer.

“During the summer months Conil goes from an actual population of 20,000 to 50,000 de facto, so the cumulative impact is diluted. In other words, the Board argues that this is a city that triples its population in peak season, so the AI ​​data may not correspond to reality.

This Wednesday there is a new meeting of the Andalusian public health alert committees, during which they will again discuss the epidemiological progress of the region and the regulations to be applied, as well as possible new containment orders. For now, the situation continues as on July 7: there is still total freedom to go out and enter each municipality, but, according to the data, some measures are very close to being applied.