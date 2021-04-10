March 2020: Ingenuity helicopter’s first flight to Mars NASA JPL video: NASA’s helicopter will fly to Mars on April 11 See the live video

Strong points:

NASA has released the first video of the rotating blades for the Ingenuity helicopter. On April 11, the NASA helicopter will make the first flight to Mars. Ingenuity will fly at an altitude of 10 feet, 4 flights to Washington in 30 days

The Ingenuity helicopter has arrived on Mars with US space agency NASA’s Perverence Rover ready for take off. A day earlier, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory released a video of the wing chopping of this helicopter. NASA released a statement that on April 11 this helicopter will attempt to fly again. Its data will reach Earth on April 12. If all goes well, this NASA helicopter will climb to a height of 10 feet (about 3 meters) for 30 seconds.

NASA will broadcast live

The Ingenuity helicopter is expected to fly from a makeshift helipad built in Jagero Crater on Mars. If this mission is successful, it will be the first helicopter flight to a planet other than Earth. NASA’s California-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory will broadcast this mission live. This can be seen from the link given on JPL’s Twitter account outside of the NASA Live TV Channel.

Autonomy will fly autonomously

NASA has reported that Ingenuity will perform its entire flight autonomously. This rotorcraft of approximately 1.8 kg will fly with its four carbon fiber blades. Whose blades can rotate at 2400 revolutions per minute. This speed is approximately 8 times the rotational speed of helicopter blades on land. This was done because the atmosphere of Mars is 100 times thinner than that of Earth.

This helicopter will fly 10 feet above the ground

Ingenuity will reach an altitude of around 10 feet on the first flight using its rotor. After that it will also descend slowly. If all goes well, Ingenuity will try to fly four times within 30 days. Each flight will be performed at a higher altitude and distance than the previous one. So that this helicopter can reach the highest level.

What is the helicopter job on Mars?

The need for rotorcraft on the street is due to the fact that the invisible and unknown surface there is extremely bumpy. Orbiters orbiting Mars can only see clearly from high altitudes up to a limit. At the same time, it is not possible for the rover to go to all corners of the surface. In such a situation, you need a rotorcraft capable of flying to difficult places and taking high definition photos. The 2 kg Ingenuity was nominated by Indian student Vanija Rupani in a competition.