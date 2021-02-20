March latest photos: first color photo of Mars by the perseverance of the NASA rover: first photos of the NASA Mars mission

The US Space Agency’s NASA Perseverance Rover went to work after successfully landing on the surface of Mars. The first two photos were sent by Rover as it landed on Mars. Gradually, more views were taken on the land. They also include the first color photo. A photo of the rover taken just before landing is also revealed, taken from a jetpack. The rover has 23 cameras that will explore life in the Jezero de Mars crater. Mission control will take a sample using a robotic arm when seen through these cameras. (Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech)

First color photo

This is the first color photograph from this mission showing the surface of Mars. This photo is taken from the color hazard camera in the rover. The Perseverance has 23 cameras and 2 microphones. The Mastcam-Z in its mast will zoom in on such targets where there is a possibility of a scientifically interesting discovery. The mission’s science team will command Perseverance’s SuperCam to fire a laser at this target, generating a cloud of plasma. The chemical structure of the target can be understood by its analysis. If something urgent is found there, the rover’s robotic arm will run further.

This will be discovered

One of the rover’s 6 large wheels is visible in this high resolution photo. This photo is also taken from the Rover’s Color Camera Hazard Camera. The most important feature of Perseverance is its example caching system. Composed of motors, planetary gearboxes and sensors, this clean and complex mechanism is the key to the success of the entire mission. After collecting the samples found on Mars, they will be dropped into the sample tube. In the future, when the Earth mission travels to Mars, it will take these samples and bring them back to Earth. They will be studied here.

Where is the landing

Perseverance is chained on the crater of Jezero where for two years he will look for traces of life. According to NASA, Jagero Crater is the right place for perseverance and there are experiences to be had. Jjero is the floor of an ancient dry lake. It is the oldest and most interesting place on Mars. Even though this lake has dried up today, it is expected that carbonate minerals could be found at the bottom of the lake or in the sediments on the shore. There are fossils on Earth here, so it’s possible that they could also open up layers of Mars history.

When the story was made

Earlier, a rover landed on the surface of Mars between Thursday and Friday evening. NASA landed the first two InSight and Curiosity rovers on Mars in search of life. NASA’s Perseverance Rover will find answers to many important questions related to astrobiology on Mars. The bigger question is, is life on Mars possible? This mission will not only search for places on Mars where life was previously, but will also find signs of microbial presence there.

