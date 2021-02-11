March water vapor: discovery of water vapor on Mars: discovery of the presence of steam on Mars

According to a recent study, steam was found on Mars. The discovery was made based on light passing through the atmosphere with the help of ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos of Russia. With the help of this discovery, more information can be found about Mars’ water cycle and can help scientists understand if there was life on Mars.

Many dry valleys

Scientists studied steam and “semi-heavy” water with help from Nadir and the Occupations for Mars Observatory (NOMAD). Scientists can learn more about the history of water on Mars due to the rise of hydrochloric gas. There are many valleys and dry rivers on the way to Mars that indicate there must be water here. Much of it is now below the icy surface.

How and when did the water run out

According to Dr Manish Patel, NOMAD Co-Principal Investigator, understanding of the emergence of water on NOMAD Mars can be improved. Different isotopes of water have been discovered with its help. It shows how and when the water ran out and how it changed the living conditions there. Apart from that, information about magma changes on Mars will also increase.

Three ships will reach Mars this month

Interestingly, in the same month, China, the United Arab Emirates, and the American rover will reach Mars. NASA’s Perseverance Rover will land on the surface of Mars and collect samples there. With their help, many kinds of experiments will be carried out, and an attempt will be made to find out if there ever was life here or if it is possible. Chinese and UAE spacecraft have already reached Mars orbit.