Marcos Huergo joins LHH as new Managing Director for Southern Europe

In this new position, Marcos takes up the challenge of consolidating LHH, a division of the Adecco group, as a benchmark company in talent management in Spain and to position it as a leading company in the southern European markets.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 23 February 2021



Marcos Huergo has been appointed new Managing Director for Southern Europe at LHH, a division of the Adecco group and a world leader in supporting organizations in their transformation processes and in professional career management and transition.

Marcos, originally from Oviedo, holds a Diploma in Economics and Business and a Diploma in Advanced Studies (Research Masters) from the University of Oviedo and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration. affairs of the University of Limburg (Maastricht, the Netherlands). Currently, he is professor of the Master in Business Management – Executive MBA of the University Institute of Business (IUDE) of the University of Oviedo.

He began his professional activity as an associate professor of business organization at the University of Oviedo, developing research and teaching activities at the Faculty of Economics and Business. In 1998, he started his professional career in consulting as a Sector Analyst in International Financial Analysts (AFI) and, later, as a Financial Advisor to the Privatization Advisory Board (SEPI).

In 2000, he began his specialization in the areas of restructuring, change management and career transition, going through various positions of responsibility within the sector until his appointment in 2015 as Managing Director. by LHH Espaa.

Throughout these 5 years, Marcos has achieved important milestones such as doubling the company’s turnover in Spain, doubling its profitability or consolidating the brand as a leader in the sector, with a market share of more by 50%. In 2019, LHH Espaa was recognized “Country of the Year”, achieving the best growth and profitability indicators in the world.

