María Barranco: “Power is a drug that lasts two minutes: as you get up to pee it has been nailed to you”

María Barranco (Málaga, 60 years) arrives at a terrace under her house in the Chamartín neighborhood of Madrid. Sunny day in late October. “I am a professional of the look,” he says about the age of the mask. She sits down and orders, with a snack, a beer for herself and her interlocutor. Her life is right now her grandchildren, her children and her friends. As for the cinema: “I’m going to see them coming. My immediate plans are not to work, unfortunately, but to collect prizes. And wait for there to be something. In this job either you eat the dark circles, because you don’t stop, or you bite your nails. But not a complaint, as it has gone. ”

P. Madrid is your city from 1981.

R. I came alone, with 21 and three phone numbers of three people who had told me: “If you ever come, call.” I went to a booth to call the three of them and they told me: “Well, very well, well, congratulations.” But I was lucky as a rookie.

P. Why?

R. Because the next day I was working on a function of Don Mendo’s revenge. In a cafeteria next to the Comedy Theater. I went there to ask who goes to the SEPE, and they told me that this function was being mounted. It had two sentences.

I studied at a nuns’ college and I dedicated myself to imitating them. He was the devil to them, but they were amused. And they asked me to imitate them

P. From there to television, in a meteoric career plan.

R. Stewardess in a program that was titled Goal and the World Cup 82. An absurd thing. It was a program of cultural questions, and if you failed the question, they connected with a soccer field and there someone would shoot a penalty to try to get the point. Neither feet nor head, I tell you from my heart. I was dressed in green as a pea and they scolded me all day. Because I was the one who was on the field with some heels like that, and they used to scold me for making holes in the grass. He also had to give medals to those who lost. They ordered me to do it with a smile, but I gave them very sad because it seemed to me a lack of respect towards losers.

P. Why the show?

R. I studied in a nuns’ school and I dedicated myself to imitating them. He was the devil to them, but they were amused. And they asked me to imitate them. Come on, we even organized shows in which I imitated the Mother Superior, Sister Catalina, one who had a crooked neck and I called her Sister Alcayata. I saw that he liked it. And we all wanted to be Marisol. The thing is that I was very dark, almost with a mustache.

P. I had started Medicine.

R. Because I wanted to heal, travel and help those most in need. I have always had a social vocation. Not political, which is the hardest thing in the world; I understand who they are, because power is a tremendous drug. But the power lasts two minutes: as you get up to pee they have nailed you. For many kisses, hugs and conferences that they give you.

P. What was Malaga like in the 70?

R. Modern. Because the port sites are the most modern in the world. We welcome the whole world. Every ship docked there that you don’t see what came out of there. So we were very modern for the cateteness of other places. But come on, Madrid was Madrid, and Barcelona was Barcelona.

P. He went to the Movida .

R. In Madrid there was a time when many things happened, and all at the same time. But well: everything is mythologized. In the Movida we weren’t saying: “Wow, this is the Movida, how cool” or “how creative we are, what a historic moment.” I remember a lot of laughs, having a great time and meeting a million groups that played and sang like bitches. I was very young: everything was good for me.

Whenever you asked Fernando Fernán Gómez something about your role, he would say a phrase wonderful: “I leave that to your criteria of good comic”

P. Nine years after going to Madrid to be an actress, she had two Goya (for Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown and The ages of Lulu).

R. And I have not had any more. I’m going to put up a job advertisement like the one Bette Davis put up: “Winner of two Goya, divorced, with forty years of experience ….”

P. Do you get out of being Almodóvar girl?

R. I have the hunch that I will work with him again. It was nice how we started. I did film versions because I had a video camera. Today The devil’s seed, come. And Bernardo Bonezzi, who was a partner of my soulmate Juan Sánchez, made premieres at his house. Bonezzi was Pedro’s regular musician. I know of those premieres. When I was with Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown Pedro dropped an actress, who was my character, Candela. He called Bernardo and said: “Can your friend look cute?” And he: “My friend can be very cute.” He called me, gave me a test. When I got home I had a message on my answering machine: “The paper is yours.”

Q. It was the movie of an era.

R. I know it by heart. And if I catch her zapping, I’ll see her again. The actors over time already see themselves as someone else. More than thirty years have passed. Who is that woman? I have learned to love myself over time, but never enough to like myself at all.

P. He worked with Fernando Fernán Gómez, of whom I know This year celebrates its centenary.

R. It was very funny and very sincere. I speak my own thing, but if I’m nervous I can’t stop talking. And when I was in front of him, he talked and talked. One day he told me in front of the whole team, with that booming voice that he had: “Shut up, Maria. You talk a lot. My head hurts to hear you ”. I became tiny and disappeared. Until ten minutes later he said: “I am very sad. I haven’t heard María Barranco’s voice for ten minutes. ”

At the time when I wanted to be an artist, Being an artist was like being a whore

P. He directed it.

R. Whenever you asked him something about your role, he would say a wonderful phrase: “I leave that to your discretion as a good comic”

P. You are a great comedian.

R. Work cost us those who decided to be. At the time when I wanted to be an artist, being an artist was like being a whore. An aunt of my mother told her to comfort her: “It will happen to you with your daughter the same as a friend of mine with her son, who wanted to be a bullfighter, and thankfully she had a very bad illness and died.”