María Dolores de Cospedal and her husband, indicted in the Kitchen case for corruption, embezzlement and influence peddling

Posted: Wed Jun 02 2021 10:36 AM

The judge of the National Court, Manuel García Castellón, agreed to summon the former general secretary of PP María Dolores de Cospedal, as well as her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro, who is the subject of an investigation within the framework of the Kitchen Case investigation, for offenses of corruption, embezzlement and influence peddling.

The magistrate’s decision is justified by the alleged relationship of the marriage to the operation assumed by Commissioner Villarejo, to obtain information and documents from Luis Bárcenas at the time he was under investigation by the Gürtel case.

In a car, to which LaSexta had access, the head of the central investigating court 6 also quotes Cospedal’s former chief of staff, José Luis Ortiz, the former secretary of state for security, for the same crimes, Francisco Martínez, and Commissioner Villarejo.

In this play, among others, the number two of Fernández Díaz, Francisco Martínez, the former deputy director of the police at the time, Eugenio Pino, and the commissioner Andrés Gómez Gordo, who was part of the Cospedal team during his step as president of Castile-La Mancha.

It is an investigation which found evidence of the existence of an operation which acted outside the law to locate documents and files “which would be compromising for certain leaders of the People’s Party”.