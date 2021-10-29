María Pía Timón Tiemblo, National Prize for Restoration and Conservation of Cultural Assets

The conservative and restorer Mª Pía Timón Tiemblo. Courtesy of the Ministry of Cul

María Pía Timón Tiemblo (Cáceres, 64 years) has been awarded the National Prize of Restoration and Conservation of Cultural Assets granted by the Ministry of Culture. The jury has recognized “his pioneering career in public service in favor of the Intangible Cultural Heritage” and has taken into account “his contribution to visibility, conservation, restoration and social recognition through the National Plans for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage Intangible and Traditional Architecture. And their respect for cultural diversity and gender equality in their work ”.

The expert began her career at the Museum of Popular Arts and Traditions of the Autonomous University of Madrid, in 1986 joins the position of Ethnologist at the Institute of Spanish Historical Heritage, current Institute of Cultural Heritage of Spain (IPCE) of the Ministry of Culture, where she has developed her work as Coordinator of the Plan National Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and the National Plan for Traditional Architecture until last September when he retired.

During his career at the IPCE he developed a documentation and research methodology derived from his field work throughout the Spanish territory that It allowed her to know the Spanish heritage, the protection of the most vulnerable ethnological part, contributed to the new concept of intangible heritage and promoted the role of women in the management of these areas. His work was also key in working with the autonomous communities. “All of this was collected in reference publications and its permanent commitment to the training and specialization of different professionals and groups linked to the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage ·, reads the jury’s statement.