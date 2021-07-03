Marié describes the PSOE as “silence of the lambs” and “accomplices” because of the lack of criticism of the pardons

Posted: Saturday July 03, 2021 2:33 PM

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, qualified the Federal Committee of the PSOE – met this Saturday – of “accomplice” of Pedro Sánchez in granting pardons to the leaders of the trial and underlined the absence of criticism in the nomination as “silence lambs “.

“It is already a lot of lies, massive deception, of a Prime Minister who assumes that no one believes him and does not care; of a party which meets today as a Federal Committee which has been silent lambs, “said the Conservative leader. during the closing of the Regional Congress of his formation in the Valencian Community, where Carlos Mazón was elected new president.

“Today, Sánchez declared that the pardons were starting to take effect,” Casado recalled, and then listed them: “In Waterloo, the pardoned putschists meet their boss, Mr. Puigdemont. In Switzerland, the pardoned Junqueras, with who he says that in Spain the rights are not guaranteed ”.

“The graces were only used to pay his investiture and his budgets. It was not even enough to pay the rest of his investiture”, lambasted the popular.

The PP president also criticized other government policies, such as the ongoing labor reform or the social security minister’s slippage this week. “Sánchez is too expensive for us. Every time he opens his mouth, electricity, gasoline and even bread increase,” he criticized.