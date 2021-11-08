marie-ndiaye,-the-french-writer-of-open-enigmas-and-equivocal-identities

Marie NDiaye (Pithiviers, 54 years) is sometimes related, by her surname, to Africa and her literature, which has just won the prestigious Goncourt thanks to Mohamed Mbougar Sarr – she also won it, in 2009 – and that, at the beginning of October it also deserved the Nobel Prize awarded to Abdulrazak Gurnah. Nothing to see, she replies. “I have been to Africa twice in my life,” he explains in the apartment he has just moved to in the northeast of Paris. “If I had adopted my mother’s surname, which is Rousseau, and called me Marie Rousseau, I’m sure the reading would be different. I would be less tied to Africa. My name gives a slightly false indication. ”

But NDiaye, novelist and playwright with one of the strongest and most awarded works of contemporary French literature, kept the name of his father, a man who left home when she was not even one year old and whom she would see on rare occasions among the 10 and the 19 years. And from there was born the misunderstanding that, according to he confesses, does not particularly bother him either, despite its inaccuracy.

“Someone recently told me that the magic or mystery in my books came from Africa “, smile. “But I was influenced by the Grimm tales and the Greek myths. I don’t know much about African tales, but since I have black skin and my name is NDiaye, you don’t think of Grimm but of Africa and magic. ”

The mysteries run through NDiaye’s work and Also Mine is revenge , his latest novel, which the Gatopardo publishing house publishes in Spanish in translation by Palmira Feixas; and Més Llibres in Catalan with the title La venjança és meva and translation by Marta Marfany.

There are novels in which the first sentence contains it everything, and this is one: “Of the man who, on January 5, 2019, timidly, almost fearfully entered his office, the lawyer Susane knew right away that she had already met him, a long time ago and in a place whose memory came to her with such precision, such brutality that she had the impression of a blow to the forehead ”. First mystery: what happened years ago, when one was a girl and the other was a teenager, between the lawyer Susane – Susane is her last name, her name will never be known – and the client, Gilles Principaux. Second mystery: why Principaux’s wife murdered their three children, a reason that leads the husband to request the services of the lawyer.

Marie NDyaye, at her home in Paris. Eric Hadj

Critics, when published in France, described the novel as a mixture of psychological thriller and social novel, but it is much more. If it is social, class tensions do not contain any moralizing message. And if it is a thriller —and the misty Bordeaux that serves as the background creates a Gothic and Victorian atmosphere—, it is so in a peculiar way, because it poses unsolvable enigmas.

“By writing like this, I have the impression that I am an extremely realistic writer: in our lives there are many open questions, and when we die we have not closed the circle, we leave secrets”, comments NDiaye.

Another feature of his work, and of this novel in particular, is the will to style. Each sentence and paragraph is in its place in a hypnotic story in which what is and what could have been interwoven and the skein does not stop tangled as the plot progresses. That it has Javier Marías in its literary pantheon is not a surprise. “One of my favorite contemporary books that I have read several times, which is rare, is Corazón tan blanco . It’s magnificent, ”he says. “I think he deserves the Nobel.”

Like other NDiaye books, Mia is revenge is a novel about parents and children, real or imaginary. “A family is a mini-company,” he says. “There you can find the feelings of love, tenderness, affection. But also hate. The family produces an exacerbation of feelings. It can be a crazy place. The family can make you go crazy. ”

NDiaye clarifies that what was said is not a reflection of her family, nor of her childhood, which was“ quiet ”, with a very united mother (white and French) her and her brother, and an absent father (black and Senegalese). Like Barack Obama, she grew up surrounded by whites, without blacks in her environment, and did not understand that other people did not see her as white.

“I was color blind, for me it was not important “, He says. “I have no identity, although I am aware that I can say this because I have never had to go through a job interview or ask for something that would make me aware that being black was a problem. In this sense I have had an easy life. But I can’t see myself as black, in my life this doesn’t make sense, although it doesn’t bother me that they see me like that, I don’t care. ”

Winner in 2009 del Goncourt, the most prestigious of the French awards, has led an itinerant life – Sitges, Normandy, Berlin, the Bordeaux region, Paris – together with her husband, also writer Jean-Yves Cendrey, with whom he has three grown children.

Marie NDiaye was a child prodigy. Convinced since the 10 years that her destiny was writing, at 17 published his first novel in Éditions de Minuit, the legendary publisher of nouveau roman (now publishes in Gallimard), and dropped out at the end of high school to devote himself to literature. “I was not cut out for studying,” she remembers. “I was lucky that my slightly unsocial side turned into something good, but at the beginning it was a kind of disability, but if I hadn’t been successful as an author, I don’t know what would have happened to me without studies.”

Pap, your brother followed another itinerary. Unlike Marie, he brilliantly pursued higher studies in elite public institutions in France and later in the United States. There he discovered his black identity, another difference from his brother. Pap Ndiaye – he writes the d of the surname in lowercase – is a prestigious historian in France, director of the Museum of the History of Immigration and author, among others, of The Black Condition. Essay on a French minority , a reference volume on the subject.

“The differences between us are obvious”, says Pap Ndiaye in a conversation at the Museum of History of Immigration. “But we have points in common. One is the extreme attention we pay to the language, she as a novelist and I as a historian. And the other would say that, although she does it in a less direct way than I do, we talk about issues related to identity. We are not so far”.