Marié sows controversy by claiming that the civil war confronted those who “wanted democracy without law and those who wanted law without democracy”

Madrid

Posted: Wednesday June 30 2021 11:48 AM

Pablo Casado became the protagonist of the controversy in the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday, declaring that the Spanish Civil War “was the clash between those who wanted democracy without law and those who wanted law without democracy”. This is how the President of the Popular Party said during an intervention in which he even used historical memory to harshly accuse the management of Pedro Sánchez’s government on the issue of independence.

Casado went even further in this reflection and stressed that this comparison he made is “exactly the same thing that European countries learned from fascism and communism when they founded the European Union”. The PP leader thus accused Sánchez of “talking about forging a new country”, assuring that “this is what Azaña said in 1932 to approve the statute of Esquerra”. And to add: “In 37, he realized his error and denounced his disloyalty when it was too late.”

“We Spaniards are already talking and have come together; we have already made coexistence and harmony possible. We don’t have to start over, we just have to keep it,” said Casado, whose remarks on the civil war have caused a wave of unease and indignation, and many reminded him very soon after finishing his speech that this conflict was the result of a coup by fascist troops. Equality Minister Irene Montero accused him of “whitewashing fascism”.

She wasn’t the only one. The holder of the Social Rights and Agenda 2030 portfolio, Ione Belarra, assured that “they are not democrats”, and from Podemos, they ensure that “Married no longer disguises himself” and “is in competition against face to face with Vox “. In the same vein, they expressed themselves within the United Left, which assured that the president of the PP was going “the descent, without brakes and without a single atom of democrat”. In addition, collectives such as the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory believe that “it shows its ignorance of the past”.

Likewise, the memorial collective understands “their knowledge of the laws of the Second Republic as proportional to their effort to obtain their law degree”. The rejection of Casado’s remarks became notorious even among journalists. An example of this has been the words expressed by Antonio Maestre, who believes that Casado’s phrase “would be sufficient to delegitimize a political leader in an advanced democracy”. “Casado’s reductionism is intolerable. (The civil war) was the annihilation of popular sovereignty,” said journalist Miguel Ángel Campos.

No more attacks by Casado against Sánchez

The truth is that Casado used this argument to criticize the granting of pardons to the prisoners of the trial promoted by the Sánchez government, stressing that “his partners” – referring to the separatist parties which supported his inauguration – have been released from prison “threateningly. Spain, seeing it weak and defeated “. At this point, Casado once again took advantage of the past to ask the Prime Minister to “remember Tomás and Valiente, who valued pardons when he repents and the Constitution is upheld”.

“Get out of the Stockholm syndrome which makes you applaud when the separatists stand up to the head of state,” Casado reproached Sánchez, specifying that the chief executive needs “the separatists to continue in the Falcon”. In return, as the popular president finally mentioned on this point, the separatists “have already announced the rescue they are calling for: they are asking for impunity to attack the nation”. Thus, he concluded with a direct message to the government: “Give up all hope, we are not going to allow it.