mario-muchnik,-the-editor-of-the-points-on-the-i's

Mario Muchnik (Buenos Aires, 90 years) left the nuclear physics for publishing books due to the “banal” reason, as he himself has recognized, that his father, Jacobo, was an important publisher in Argentina. The profession of publishing books written by others has been for him a passage to a roller coaster: from the joy of being the editor in Spanish of Elias Canetti when this German-language author, almost a stranger then in Spain, received the Nobel in 1981. “The most special writer I have ever dealt with because of the relationship I had with him,” Muchnik recounted by phone last week. He also enjoyed the pleasure of fraternizing with Julio Cortázar, Rafael Alberti or Jorge Guillén, with whom he debuted as editor with Y otros poemas, a beginning that he remembers as “ the most satisfactory ”of his work.

From roses to thorns after being fired in 1990 of the publishing house that he had founded, although for him the most painful thing has been “the published books that passed without pain or glory, which have been quite a few,” he adds with humor. Lights and shadows of someone whose concern he has had for the exquisite care of details is striking, such as that the margins of the text were adequate to facilitate reading or avoid hateful misprints. Along the way, Muchnik has also been a notable photographer as a portraitist of the writers who moved in his circle. About all this and much more, he spoke for hours with EL PAÍS journalist Juan Cruz for a book of conversations, Mario Muchnik. Editor for life , recently published by Trama Editorial.

Muchnik founded with his father, in 1973, Muchnik Editores. His arrival in the world of books was late because his life had been directed to what he had studied for: physics, graduated from Columbia. He worked in Rome, where he met Nicole, his great love, with whom he continues today the 90 (“without it I don’t know how to do anything”, he assured). So, she was a prominent journalist. Another fundamental person was his father, businessman, director and theater actor, who had created in 1955 Jacobo Muchnik Editor, a label that became the Argentine publisher of Rafael Alberti, Kafka, Nicolás Guillén or Arthur Miller. It was precisely on a visit as a child with his father to some graphic workshops that Mario, upon seeing that name printed by a typographer who was with the linotype and the hammer, discovered the magic of letters. Although the one who had made him a reader was his mother, when she gave him a Mexican edition in seven volumes! of War and peace .

The philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, in Rome in 1965. / MARIO MUCHNIK MARIO MUCHNIK

Installed in 1978 in Barcelona, ​​was appointed in 1982 editorial director of two historic labels, Seix Barral and Ariel, which were in need of renovation at the time. It was a summit that, years later, in 1990, had its glaciation, when he was fired from Muchnik Editores, where in addition to Canetti had published Bruce Chatwin or his friend Cortázar (“what a great guy”, she misses him). He published the author of Hopscotch months before he died Los autonautas de la cosmopista and, knowing his fondness for photography, he portrayed him in his bed, now deceased, at the request of Aurora Bernárdez, who was the first wife of the Argentine author. Among the anecdotes he remembers of the creator of the cronopios, the one of the boy who approached him in a bar in Segovia, during a visit he made to Muchnik, and said to Cortázar: “My father says that you are God!” , to which the author replied: “Tell your dad that God does not exist!” Speaking of more writing friends, Muchnik responds that he never had to sacrifice a good relationship for editorial interest. “Quite the contrary, I have edited friends without thinking about profit.”

For Juan Cruz, “talking with Mario is a treasure for anyone who loves the world of publishing, because he explains everything with humor. What he says he has done, wants to do, sounds like a pleasure, including failures. He suffered financial hardships, but he is inhabited by the quality of the anecdotes. ”

In addition to those hardships, Muchnik achieved unexpected best-seller successes, such as On behalf of the princess Muerta , by Kenizé Mourad, or How to lose weight at business lunches , by Michel Montignac. When the accounts did not come out, he said that the company had “a small debt.” Perhaps it was not by chance who has stated that he was looking for the quality of the texts over the commerciality of authors or titles. In the Spanish publishing sector, “he has assumed the demand for quality in a world that was open to Europe, to new firms, to almost unknown authors. He knew how to combine the classic with the modern, ”says Cruz.

Student leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit, ‘Dani el Rojo’, in Paris on May 68 French. / INSTITUTO CERVANTES MARIO MUCHNIK

A “edition maiden”

Self-defined as “an edition maiden”, Muchnik tried to be reborn of his ashes with a family project in 1998, the publisher El Taller de Mario Muchnik, where he published his controversial memoirs, The worst are not the authors , in which he criticized several widows of writers, such as Alberti’s, María Asunción Mateo, for the “manipulation” in the edition of the fourth volume of the poet’s memoirs , which he published to you. Muchnik tells Cruz that Mateo removed from the book everything the poet had written about Aitana, the daughter he had with his first wife, María Teresa León.

Considering the success, Muchnik continued his memorialist cycle with Test bench , By the way: from memory to memory , The other day: a childhood in Buenos Aires, Office editor, which is a cookbook for young editors, and Adjustment of stories , the last two on the El Aleph label, already from Planeta, which succeeded El Taller.

Another passion, photography, led him to show his images, in black and white, for the first time in an exhibition in 2003, in Madrid, selected from his archive of more than 50. 000 negative. An admirer of Cartier-Bresson, Sebastião Salgado repels him for portraying miseries. For him, photographers are craftsmen. Many of his portraits were “the result of chance,” he says. Photos that were not prepared or had special lighting. From Simone de Beauvoir to Sartre, Italo Calvino, Borges, Mario Vargas Llosa, Carmen Martín Gaite, Umberto Eco, Ana María Matute … There are also the snapshots he took of May of 68 in Paris, when he was an immigrant who feared being expelled, an experience from which the photobook A Barbarian in Paris .

Those who know him point out that Muchnik is almost always smiling, even when he remembers the professional stumbling blocks, which he does sometimes accompanied by a whiskey. A fundamental figure in Spain of a trade that consists, as his father used to say, in noticing “that all the points are on the i’s, and then spreading them.”