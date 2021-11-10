Mark Roglán, Director of the Meadows Museum, Dallas's “Little Prado”, Dies

On October 5, Mark A. Roglán (Madrid, 50, director of the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University, passed away in Dallas. A fundamental institution in the promotion of Spanish art since it opened its doors in 1965, by the hand of the oil magnate Algur H. Meadows (1899 – 1979), an art collector who had the essential advice of the historian and first director of the museum, William B. Jordan (1940 – 2018). The museum immediately became “the little Prado”, an appellation that plays with the evocative surname of the Texan collector and the name of the Madrid museum that inspired the patron’s collector passion. As is typical of America’s social and philanthropic culture, the death of Algur H. Meadows did not dampen the founding momentum. The financial and social support that an important part of the relevant Dallas families have maintained with the museum has served to promote the institution’s role in the presence of Spanish art in the United States.

Mark In the last twenty years, A. Roglán has been a capital figure in this drive and promotion, generating a true “Spain brand” in one of the states with the deepest Hispanic roots. Mark was born, raised and educated in Madrid, the son of a Spanish father and an American mother. At the Autonomous University, he received his doctorate on a subject that already indicated his interests and the future of his professional career: collecting Spanish art in the United States. That thesis was completed after his time as a fellow at the Prado Museum’s 19th Century Department, where he stood out for his giant height and perennial smile. Then came a brief stay at the Fogg Museum at Harvard University and 2001 his definitive connection with the Meadows Museum; first as curator and five years later as director and professor at Southern Methodist University.

The 15 years of Mark’s leadership Roglán have been dazzling, full of activity; linking projects and activities and always in connection with other Spanish and American museums and institutions; attentive to the acquisition of works that will broaden the funds and the plot threads of the Meadows. Mark developed a constant program of exhibitions, scholarships, educational programs and publications in which many Spanish and North American conservators, professors and specialists have participated. The passage through Dallas was always accompanied by the warm welcome from Mark Roglán, the patrons of the institution and a staff eager to strengthen ties with Spain and knowledge of Spanish. The list of projects is very wide and varied, ranging from the Middle Ages to Contemporary Art and including Ibero-American artists and collections. The close links with the Prado Museum, the National Archaeological Museum, the Consorci de Museus de la Comunitat Valenciana, the Royal Collections, the Centro de Estudios Europa Hispánica, the collections of the Casa de Alba, Abelló, Pérez Simón and Andrés Blaisten, have made the Meadows Museum the most dynamic and important showcase of Hispanic art in the United States. Mark A. Roglán received in life the recognition for his enthusiastic activity (since 2010 he was in possession of the Commandery of the Order of Isabel la Católica), which did not stop even the long year of illness that He suffered accompanied by the family he formed in the United States (he leaves a widow and four young children) and the many friends and colleagues who now feel his untimely death.

Leticia Ruiz Gómez is the director of the Royal Collections of National Heritage