Marlaska denounces “zone of tension” after receiving death threat accompanied by bullets

Publication: Friday April 23, 2021 12:57 PM

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, denounced the “zone of tension” which was created, after yesterday it emerged that he and the director general of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, and the candidate of United We can at the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, received death threats in an envelope with bullets.

“The actions of these characteristics are always worrying. We live in an environment of tension”, denounced the minister. He did not want to go into more details, at the gates of the Senate, because the events are “recent” and “investigations have started”.

Thus, he demanded that the investigations “take place in an adequate manner and as always do the forces and organs of security of the State”.

Regarding threats, Marlaska told him that there were “absolutely crass protests in terms of terms” that “a lot of people receive them inappropriately and unduly” and create a “system of risk”. This, he says, is “outside the walls of a democratic society”.

The letters were sent to the offices of the Interior Ministry, where their contents were reported.

Marlaska has already reported it to the Congressional Police Station. In this text, it is explained that the letter says verbatim: “You have ten days to resign. The hour of laughing at us is over. National police. Civil guard. The time is against you for having jumped.”

The complaint adds that inside the letter there were two 7.62 x 51 caliber non-firing cartridges, which are valid for different weapons. The director of the Civil Guard received a letter exactly the same as the one from Grande-Marlaska, also with two bullets inside.