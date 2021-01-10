Marlaska doubts to declare Madrid a catastrophic zone

Publication: Sunday January 10, 2021 2:32 PM

Fernando Grande-Marlaska responded to remarks by José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who said Madrid city hall was considering requesting the declaration of a catastrophic area due to the effects of Storm Filomena.

The first thing Grande-Marlaska wanted to clarify is that the declaration of a catastrophic zone no longer exists in the regulations, but rather “zones particularly affected by a civil protection emergency”, as with a DANA.

The Minister ventured to predict that, “for the moment”, Madrid does not present “serious damage” to its public and private assets that could lead to this situation, also stressing that essential services “are provided with sufficient intensity”.

“What we understand is that we are in a different situation. The provision of all public services that make up the national civil protection system must be guaranteed. The road network, the rail network, the airways and the execution of services the essential is provided with sufficient intensity. We hope to improve in these terms, “he explained.

In “permanent contact” to deliver the vaccine

Another burning question is how the executive will ensure the proper receipt and subsequent transport of the Pfizer vaccines that arrive on Monday. Marlaska affirms that the Ministries of the Interior and of Health are in “permanent contact” so that the vaccine reaches the whole of the national territory.

He also insisted on his public warning made this Saturday, warning of what comes after the snow. “The danger is not over,” says Marlaska, who remembers that after the snow, the cold will come.