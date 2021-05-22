Marlaska goes to Melilla to coordinate the arrival of 90 agents who will strengthen the border with Morocco

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska traveled to Melilla, where he met with the directors of the national police and the civil guard to continue coordinating the deployment of security forces and organs in the protection of the border perimeter after a tense night with several attempts to jump to the fence.

In recent days, border security has been stepped up with the arrival of 90 officers. More precisely, 40 new Civil Guard agents were deployed today, arrived this morning in the autonomous city (and who join the 20 Civil Guard who have been presented as reinforcements this week), which will add in the next 50 hours additional agents. of the national police, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The minister arrived in Melilla and was received by the government delegate in the autonomous city, Sabrina Moh, at the airport. Already in the government delegation, they held a working meeting with the president of Melilla, Eduardo de Castro.

Subsequently, the Minister and the Government Delegate held an operational meeting during which the Director General of the Police, Francisco Pardo, the Director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, the Head of the Immigration Police Station and of the borders, the principal the commissioner Enrique Tabroda, and the command of the Authority of coordination against the immigration, the lieutenant general of the civil guard Juan Luis Pérez. The heads of the two corps were also present in Melilla.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of the Interior, accompanied by the other commanders, went to the border area and visited the Operational Services Center of the Comandancia de Melilla, the coordination and screening center from from which all fences are monitored.

The Interior Ministry recalls that in the early hours of this Friday, there were a few attempts to enter the Melilla border area, but all were pushed back, and that in Ceuta there were no entry either in the last few hours. .