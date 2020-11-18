Marlaska orders investigation for the release of 227 migrants in Arguineguín, Gran Canaria

Publication: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 10:44

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska ordered an investigation after the release of 227 migrants from the Red Cross camp in the port of Arguineguín, Gran Canaria.

“The necessary and precise measures will be taken if a lack of coordination is observed. We have no problem in acknowledging this because in our case they are punctual and we will take the necessary measures,” he said.

In response to questions from the Popular Party during the government monitoring session, which demanded his resignation due to the migration crisis in the Canary Islands, he indicated that this Wednesday the first migrants from the port of Arguineguín will be transferred – where about 2000 remain crowded. people- in Barranco Seco, a dynamic that will continue over the next few days.

“I am not going to resign, this government has been working for two and a half years on immigration issues. Good proof of this is that in 2019 the entry was reduced by 50%. This does not mean anything about the problem that we are crossing, extraordinary and exceptional., in the Canary Islands this year because of the pandemic, ”he explained.

In response to the popular deputy, Marlaska criticized the previous government’s migration measures: “We are doing immigration policy, do you know what you have done? Undo all the infrastructure, why are we now working on the infrastructure in the Canaries? Because you they defeated them for seven years. “