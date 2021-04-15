Maroto predicts a “different” summer, but with “better prospects” thanks to the European mobility certificate

Publication: Thursday, April 15, 2021 12:01

The Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Reyes Maroto, has predicted that this summer will be “different” from 2020 and with better prospects thanks to the mobility passport approved by the European Union.

“In Spain, it will be clearly a different summer than last year. We will equip ourselves with mobility instruments”, assured the head of tourism, referring to the “green digital certificate” which will allow people to travel among the Twenty-seven.

But the minister also stressed that with the drop in the state of alarm planned for the night of May 9, mobility throughout the state “will be greater”, so we must be “careful” and bet on agreements within the Interterritorial Health Council “to guarantee the elements of safe mobility and continue to fight against the pandemic”.

In this sense, for Maroto, vaccination constitutes a “security element” which will allow a reduction in the incidence of the pandemic and of these “better prospects” for facing the summer.

“Spain has been the country which has best developed the security protocols in our destinations, they are those which are used in other countries”, he declared.

Maroto insisted that now “a different moment is coming for the sector and a summer that we are preparing with the sector and the autonomous communities to be the restart of a relaunch of our tourism sector”.