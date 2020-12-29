Married sums up the year of the government of Sánchez: “Lies, incompetence and arrogance”

Updated: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 1:14 PM

Published on: 12/29/2020 1:01 p.m.

“Lies, incompetence and arrogance.” This is Pablo Casado’s summary on the management of the coalition government in 2020. The head of the PP was very hard with the executive during his appearance to take stock of a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They did the co-governance badly, they mismanaged the hardware purchase, they lied to the tests. When everyone did massive tests, they said it was counterproductive,” he said. the leader of the opposition, who insisted on the “arrogance” of “a government that has not looked at the citizens.” “In a democracy, it is Parliament that controls, not the handpicked experts,” Casado added during his speech.

