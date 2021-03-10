mars as a place on earth: mars as a place on earth lake salda turkey: lake turkey

The US Space Agency’s NASA Perseverance Rover explores life on the surface of Mars. Interestingly, scientists on Earth are using data from a lake here to find life on a distant planet. Located in the southwestern region of Turkey, the lake may contain minerals and rocks that correspond to the Jezero de Mars crater. Perseverance has landed on this crater and the next two years will find traces of life there. It is believed that Jezero was once a lake filled with water.

Rover on Mars, researcher on Earth

Information found in Lake Salda can help scientists discover the microorganisms caught in the sediment. Planetary scientists from the United States and Turkey conducted research on the shores of the lake in 2019. Scientists believe that the mounds where the sediment comes from near the lake are formed with the help of microorganisms and are called microbialitis. The Perseverance team wants to find these microbialites on Jezero.

How will the research be carried out?

Sediments along the coast of Salda will also be mixed with carbonate minerals that combine carbon dioxide and water. There are indications of its presence in the Jezero crater. NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomak Zurbuken says that when we get something from Perseverance, we can go and see Lake Salda and find the similarities and differences between the two. Therefore, this lake is quite special because we have a lot of time to research it.

Was there life in Jajero?

The Jezero de Mars crater is 28 miles wide and sits at the western end of the plain called Isidis Planitia. It is north of the ECUADOR of Mars. It is believed that an ancient meteorite fell in Isidis Planitia, forming a 750 mile crater. A small meteorite later fell here and became Jezero Crater. Then it was flooded and the drought became favorable for life. Scientists have obtained such evidence which shows that this water was brought from the neighboring region to Mineral Lake. There may have been microorganisms during this time.

Research in Antarctica also

Indian-born scientist Dr Ram Karan, who worked with NASA, had described extremophiles that can live without oxygen, temperatures, and salty waters where other organisms cannot survive. They are found on the deep Antarctic Lake on Earth and similar creatures can be found in the Lakes of Mars. The deep Antarctic lake is the coldest and most extreme aquatic environment on the planet. Deep Lake has been a center of attraction for marine biologists and astrobiologists due to its similarities to Mars. This lake is never frozen. Even at temperatures below -20 ° C, it is not available because the salt there is very high. The discovery of salt water on the frozen pole of Mars is similar to the study of extremophiles.

