Mars glacier: discovery of a glacier on Mars: discovery of a glacier on Mars

Washington

Canadian scientists claim to have discovered a glacier covered in lava debris near a Mars landing site. According to his research published in the famous scientific journal Icarus, this glacier found on Mars is similar to the ice currents found in the surface of the ice in Antarctica. This place was discovered in a lava field called Arcadia Planitia of Mars.

If ice is found, it will become the greatest find of the century

According to the Live Science report, scientists believe that if there is a glacier below this surface, it will be considered the most successful to date. It will also speed up efforts to send astronauts from Earth to Mars. However, this glacier will not be the one to end the thirst of humans. It is not yet known how much of this glacier is available on the surface of Mars.

Snow claim under lava ground

This space was already complicated for SpaceX and NASA because the place has a wide and flat terrain. It is considered ideal for the landing of any spacecraft. If snow is found at shallow depths below the surface of this plain, it can easily take the water source out of the hands of astronauts. Encouraged by this discovery, scientists are now preparing for further exploration.

Canadian scientists have made this claim

Shannon Hibbard, a doctoral student at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, said the new flow-like features are strange because they occur on level ground. Hibberd said in a conversation with Live Science that there is a lot of evidence that this is an ice-rich region, but we have no earthly evidence. This glacier is on a flat plain, so it is not easy to digest.

Getting to know Arcadia planitia

Arcadia planitia is located in the northern region of Mars. Over the past 3 billion years, the flow of active lava in the region has slowed down. This region is more diverse than other parts of Mars. According to data collected in recent years, hydrogen is present in large quantities on the land in this region. Water is made up of molecules of hydrogen and oxygen, so the possibility of the presence of ice below the surface containing hydrogen has been suggested.