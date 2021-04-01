mars helicopter ingenuity first flight: mars helicopter

Washington

The ingenuity of the helicopters inside NASA’s Perseverance rover, searching for alien life on Mars, began preparations for its maiden flight. The NASA helicopter shot down all four legs and NASA released its photo. This helicopter has now arrived at the position that it can touch the surface of the Red Planet at any time. NASA said the helicopter is expected to fly around April 11.

If NASA succeeds in its mission, it will be the first flight of a helicopter to another planet outside of Earth. NASA tweeted that when the helicopter is fully ready, it will be gradually launched to the surface of Mars. The agency said the helicopter is unlikely to fly before April 11. Data for this flight will arrive on April 12.

What did Ingenuity tell NASA?

The helicopter, named Ingenuity, went to test whether rotorcraft technology can be used on the surface and in the atmosphere of the Red Planet. Previously, after the successful landing of the rover, the helicopter attached to it also sent its first situation report. The signal sent from Jezero Crater on Mars was received under mission control from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

It was sent by Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter encircling Mars. If successful in flight, Ingenuity would be the first rotorcraft to do so outside of Earth. According to the signal, the helicopter and its base station in the rover are operating as expected. The helicopter will be attached to the rover for 30 to 60 days. The rover itself has an electrical box that will store and route the communication between the helicopter and the earth. It’s called the base station.

What is the helicopter job on Mars?

Earth mission control at work here will ensure that the helicopters continue to move electronically in the extremely cold environment of Mars. For this, the installed radiators will be started. Its battery will also be charged so that the radiator can work and other things can be done. They will be charged slowly at intervals of a few days while the rover is engaged. Currently, they are loaded from the rover’s power supply. After its launch on the surface of Mars, the batteries will be charged with solar panels. According to NASA, if the helicopter was able to take off and travel a certain distance, 90% of the mission would be successful.

The need for rotorcraft on Mars is due to the fact that the invisible and unknown surface there is extremely bumpy. Orbiters orbiting Mars can only see clearly from high altitudes up to a limit. At the same time, it is not possible for the rover to go to all corners of the surface. In such a situation, you need a rotorcraft capable of flying to difficult places and taking high definition photos. The 2 kg Ingenuity was nominated by Indian student Vanija Rupani in a competition.