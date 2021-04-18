Mars helicopter update: NASA says helicopter ingenuity first flight to Mars could take place on Monday

Strong points:

The NASA helicopter is now ready to fly to Mars after technical issues, HANASA said the historic flight can now be performed on Monday.

The NASA helicopter (Ingenuity), which successfully fights the severe cold on Mars, is now ready to fly. NASA said if all goes according to plan, this historic flight could be executed on Monday. The world is watching this flight for the first time on another planet besides Earth.

NASA said that unlike the rover, they will not be able to see images or videos of helicopters flying immediately. This will not let us know immediately whether this mission was successful or not. The California NASA team will receive its first data on Monday. The flight will be broadcast live on the NASA website. The helicopter flight was scheduled to be executed on April 11, but was postponed after the order was revealed to have problems.

90% success if the helicopter was able to take off and move a certain distance

The helicopter observation team also updated their software. According to the latest data found on April 16, the helicopter passed the rapid spin test. From now on, this helicopter will have to fly in the atmosphere of Mars without the help of the Earth itself. The ingenuity is in perfect shape and its energy communication systems are functioning properly. According to NASA, if the helicopter was able to take off and travel a certain distance, 90% of the mission would be successful. If it continues to operate even after a successful landing, four more flights will be tested. This is the test being carried out for the first time, so scientists are very excited about it and hope to learn something new every moment.

Why is a helicopter necessary?

The need for rotorcraft on Mars is due to the fact that the invisible and unknown surface there is extremely bumpy. Orbiters orbiting Mars can only see clearly from high altitudes up to a limit. At the same time, it is not possible for the rover to go to all corners of the surface. In such a situation, you need a rotorcraft capable of flying to difficult places and taking high definition photos.