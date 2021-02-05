Mars Ice: Ice below the surface of Mars causing landslides: Landslides caused by snow below the surface of Mars

NASA scientists looking for life outside Earth have developed a new theory about Mars. What scientists have discovered about the changing sands on Mars may provide important information in the future when humans attempt to settle there. According to a theory from the team of Janet Bishop, a principal researcher at the SETI Institute, there could be a thin surface of ice under the sterile surface of Mars. This causes landslides, surface debris and landslides.

The earth is sunk because of the snow

The heat of the sun melts the ice and loosens the surface debris. For this reason, the storms that fly there continue to fly with it. Snow, chlorine salt, and sulphate below the surface form a sinkhole below and can present a risk of subsidence. If this happens, it can make it difficult to relocate humans there. High-resolution imaging science experiment data from Mars Reconaissance Orbiter confirmed that the sun’s slopes are visible there.

What is the effect on Mars?

This was followed by a laboratory study of samples of Earth from places such as Mars, such as the Atacama Desert and Antarctica. He examined how chlorine salt and sulfate affect low temperatures such as Mars. The soil was turned into ice at -50 ° C, causing the barfi slick to float between -40 and -20 ° C.

Mixed water risk

The results of previous studies were based on this research which affirmed the presence of ice on Mars. Due to the low pressure on the surface of Mars, the presence of liquid water is not possible, but scientists have long believed that there may be water here. Billions of years ago, when there were seas and lakes here, they might still have traces. If there is such a reservoir, then it can increase life expectancy on Mars.

Earth from Earth like Mars?

A study found three giant saltwater lakes under the ice at the south pole of Mars. Similar lakes also exist on earth that contain extremophiles, that is, microorganisms that can live in an extremely hot or extremely cold environment. These organisms can live without oxygen, at subzero temperatures, and in salt water where other organisms cannot survive. They are found on the deep Antarctic Lake on Earth and similar creatures can be found in the Lakes of Mars.

Finding answers