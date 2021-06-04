Mars NASA mission: cost of the Mars mission and why its soil is so expensive

The US space agency NASA’s Perseverance rover, launched in July last year, began work on Mars. However, Perserverance will not be alone in its life-seeking mission. After collecting its samples, another mission will go to Mars to collect them and then the third mission will take this sample in space and drop it on Earth. The cost of these three missions will be $ 9 billion. After all, what is the reason the cost of Martian soil will be so high?

The perseverance of the mini-laboratory

A Business Insider report says NASA got $ 2.7 billion for Perseverance. This in itself is a significant cost because landing a rover on Mars is a challenge. So far, only 40% of missions sent to Mars have been successful. Interestingly, this is where the story of a great victory begins and every step forward will be absolutely critical to the success of the mission.

Perseverance has mobile labs, cameras, radars, X-rays, spectrometers, drills, and even lasers to accurately observe the rocks of Mars. According to the report, the cost of high resolution cameras is Rs 2 crore. It must also withstand the freezing temperatures of Mars. The rover will collect the samples and then work to preserve 3,000 parts without any contamination for about 10 years.

How will the samples come back?

After that, another rover will be sent to Mars. It will bring the sample tube inside the rocket it will go into. This rocket will need fuel to get back to Earth, which NASA wants to build on Mars because it will be difficult to pick up from Earth. The MOXIE device is installed in the Perseverance itself to produce the oxygen required for fuel. Thanks to this, the possibility of making oxygen for humans is also explored in the future.

The third task will be a spaceship waiting for a rocket carrying samples from Mars. This spacecraft will take the sample and then using electric propulsion will come to earth and leave the sample on earth in an entry vehicle. The cost of these three missions will be $ 9 billion. Other than that, the cost of analysis is different after they return to earth.

Why spend so many resources?

In such a situation, the question arises as to why NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are spending so much money and resources? ESA will share the expenses in the following two missions. In fact, about 50 years ago, the Apollo mission brought in samples from the moon, the price of which for science is inestimable. If samples can be brought from Mars after such a complex mission, then their cost may be higher, the price will be more than that – science has never seen before in the history of human civilization.

