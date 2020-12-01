Mars: Now the problem of oxygen and fuel on Mars will be over, Indian scientist has developed a system – a new scientific system of Indian origin can extract oxygen and fuel from salt water on Mars

Washington

In the United States, a team led by a scientist of Indian origin has developed a new system. With the help of which oxygen and hydrogen can be obtained from salt water on Mars. Scientists believe this system will lead to a strategic shift in space travel to Mars and beyond.

Oxygen and Hydrogen will be made from the water of Mars

The researchers pointed out that Mars is very cold, but the water does not freeze, which is very likely to contain too much salt (alkali), which reduces the temperature to the freezing point. He said that in order to convert the compound of water into oxygen and hydrogen with the help of electricity, it is necessary to first separate the harvester from the water which in such a difficult situation is a very long process. and expensive, depending on the atmosphere of Mars. Will also be dangerous

Professor Vijay Ramani’s team discovered

This team of researchers was led by Professor Vijay Ramani of the University of Washington, USA, and he tested the system at a temperature of minus 36 degrees Celsius depending on the conditions of the atmosphere on Mars. Ramani said that in the situation of Mars, our electrolyser, which divides water into two liquids, will completely change the strategic calculation of the mission to Mars and beyond. This technology is also useful on Earth where the ocean is a viable source of oxygen and fuel (hydrogen).

Water was found on Mars in 2008

It is noteworthy that the Phoenix Mars lander sent by the US space agency NASA first touched and experienced water and steam on Mars in 2008. The lander had dug out ice and converted it in water and steam. Since then, the European Space Agency’s Mars Express has discovered several underground reservoirs on Mars, including liquid water from alkaline magnesium perchlorate.

The study was published in PNAS Journal

Research conducted by Ramani’s team has been included in the journal Proceedings of National Academy of Science (PNAS). The researchers stressed that astronauts would have to meet some of the needs, including water and fuel, on the Red Planet to stay on Mars temporarily.

NASA sent Perseverance Rover

NASA’s Perseverance Rover is currently traveling to Mars and has taken with it devices that will use high-temperature electrical decomposition (electrolysis). However, the equipment sent by the rover, the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (Moxi), will only produce oxygen by taking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Here’s how the fuel will be used on Mars

Researchers say the system designed in Ramani’s lab can produce 25 times more oxygen using energy equivalent to moxia, as well as producing hydrogen that astronauts can use to return.