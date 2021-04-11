Mars Odyssey Orbiter: Blue Dunes on the Red Planet NASA releases a beautiful photo of the Mars Odyssey Orbiter: NASA has released a photo of the blue dunes of Mars taken from the Mars Odyssey Orbiter camera

NASA released a photo of the blue dunes of Mars, the odyssey orbiter had photographed the odyssey accomplished 20 years in space, was launched in 2001, has become the longest spacecraft on Mars.

Nowadays, scientists are creating a lot of curiosity about Mars. That is why all the countries of the world want to quickly reach this red planet. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the US space agency NASA released such a beautiful image of Mars, that people would like to know more about it when they see it. In fact, this image represents the Blue Dooms of Mars, the blue-looking dunes.

This NASA image has gone viral

Sharing this photo, NASA added that “Blue Dunes on the Red Planet” means blue mounds on the red planet. This image is very popular on social networks. NASA said this photo was taken from the north pole of Mars. Which was created by the strong winds moving over this red planet. This zone on Mars stretches for 30 kilometers.

That’s the reason you look blue

This particular photo was taken with the infrared camera of NASA’s Mars Odyssey Orbiter. This camera positioned in the orbiter is called the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS). NASA said the different colors seen in this image actually display different temperatures on the surface of the Red Planet. The yellow or orange color seen in this image indicates higher temperatures, while the blue color indicates cooler temperatures.

Odyssey measures the temperature of Mars

NASA reported that Mars Odyssey Orbiter’s THEMIS system continues to measure Mars temperature day and night. This helps scientists determine if physical materials such as rock, sand, or dust exist on this planet. Its data also tracks how these materials are heated and cooled.

Odyssey completes 20 years in space

These two photographs were taken by Mars Odyssey Orbiter in November 2002 and November 2004. What NASA released to commemorate the 20-year completion of this orbiter. On April 7, 2001, the Odyssey was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida. It became the longest active spacecraft on Mars in Aaj Tak’s history.