Mars water loss: Mars water loss in space: how water dries up on Mars

Two different studies have shown that water is leaking from the atmosphere on Mars with the change of seasons and hurricanes. It is believed that water on Mars is limited to the frozen peaks. In addition, it exists as a gas in a thin atmosphere. Water has passed through this planet for billions of years, since its magnetic field was exhausted. Recent studies have shown how this happens. A statement from the European Space Agency said the atmosphere is the link between surface and space, which may explain how the water on Mars went missing.

In these studies, the team took SPICAM data from ExoMars. Steam has been studied for many years in the atmosphere up to 62 miles above the ground. They found that when Mars is away from the sun, about 400 million km away, vapor can remain in Mars’ atmosphere just 60 km above the surface. However, the vapor can be found up to 90 km away as it approaches the sun.

When Mars and the sun are far from each other, due to the cold, the vapor freezes at an altitude, but when the two are close, it also circulates and goes far. During the summer season, the water vapor goes far, which reduces the water on the planet. The upper atmosphere becomes completely humid with water and it is understood here why the speed of water exit is accelerated during this season.

In the second study, it was found that apart from weather conditions, dust also has an effect on it. In eight years of data, dust storms on Mars have been studied and water has been found to move upstream in its atmosphere. When such storms occurred, the water reached 80 km. Scientists have discovered that every one billion years, the surface of water two meters deep on Mars dies.

However, more research needs to be done on how the water on Mars ended over the past 4 billion years. Scientists believe that not all the water has gone to space. In such a situation, it may be underground or have gone into space faster than before.

Water glimpse on Mars