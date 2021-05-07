Marta Rivera withdraws from Ciudadanos before Ayuso announces composition of government in Madrid

The former Minister of Culture of the Community of Madrid Marta Rivera has already retired as a member of Ciudadanos.

Although the interim regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has not yet announced the composition of what her future government will be, she has sometimes shown herself willing to reclaim the head of the Orange formation in her executive.

About her, he said that “she has always been a collaborator with the rest of the government, whatever the acronym, helping in an exceptional way with the culture in Madrid in the most difficult times of the pandemic”.

“For me, she is a person with whom I want to be close”, he admitted, while adding that she is not looking for “a flawless adhesion” or that she does not want positions “all cut off. of the same pattern ”.