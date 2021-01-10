Martínez-Almeida criticizes that “the influx of people in the streets of Madrid prevents the snowplows from working”

Publication: Sunday January 10, 2021 1:18 PM

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, sent a message to the citizens of Madrid, to whom he declared that “the priority is that they stay at home to avoid risks to their physical integrity due to the accumulation of snow on trees or on the roofs of buildings. “

In addition, he criticized that “at this time and in some streets of Madrid, the influx of people prevents the snowplows from functioning”. “We made the decision to send municipal police vehicles to ask citizens not to be there, not in the middle of the road, because these are important streets to maintain mobility”, announced the mayor of Madrid .

In this sense, Martínez-Almeida indicated that the City of Madrid is carrying out “an unprecedented deployment and an extraordinary operational effort to try to resolve the consequences of this natural disaster as soon as possible”.