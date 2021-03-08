maryam nawaz vs imran khan: the big accusation of Maryam Nawaz against the ISI, closes two deputies in containers for Imran Khan

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been mired in controversy even after securing a vote of confidence. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of the PML-N, claimed that Imran Khan used the ISI intelligence agency to gain a majority. He said the intelligence agency kept the two MPs locked inside the container for 4 hours and forced them to vote in favor of Imran.

Mariam alleged government lawmakers were in contact with her party and the intelligence agency on Saturday wiped out the people before securing Imran Khan’s vote of confidence. He said there was no longer any legal, constitutional, political or moral standing within Prime Minister Imran. He asked the government how MPs who voted for Yusuf Raza Gilani two days ago suddenly changed their minds.

Obtained the support of 178 members in 342 members of the lower house

Earlier, in an extraordinary session called on the instructions of President Arif Alvi, Khan had won the support of 178 members of the lower house of parliament, which has 342 members. The confidence vote process took place without the presence of the opposition as a coalition of 11 parties – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – boycotted the vote. Mariam Nawaz recently said Khan’s days are numbered.

Maryam said, “Now it’s only a matter of time when he leaves.” He also targeted “disbelievers” of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as well as other leaders, including PML-N spokeswoman Maryam Aurangzeb, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Maryam said, “My head swelled seeing how you confronted a few dozen mercenaries and forced them to flee.

“ Members’ homes were monitored overnight by agencies’ ‘

At the same time, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the leader of the PDM, said this vote of belief made no sense. He said, “It was not a vote of belief. We know which agencies were monitoring members’ homes overnight. (We know) who knocked on the doors of each member to ensure their presence. He was referring to reports that the government had kept its members under strict surveillance in the lodge in Islamabad so that they were all present in parliament during the test of power.