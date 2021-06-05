Mask requirement complied with – ScoopCube

Health indicators that “show a decrease in the number of positive cases in the department”, yes. But also the need to “maintain hygienic vigilance to prevent the epidemic from resuming”. By dealing with the “simultaneous”, the decree signed by the Prefect of Aude Thierry Bonnier on June 2nd renews the “preventive and restrictive measures necessary to combat the Covid-19 epidemic in the department”. A decree that follows the publication on June 1st of a decree that removes the entire national territory from a health emergency with a transitional arrangement until the 30th the spread of the virus “.

A principle that therefore guided the actions listed in the decree of June 2, which repeals the previous decrees signed in September 2020 and then in April 2021. And therefore the obligation to wear a mask (for people over 11 years of age) “in densely populated areas” is imposed “and in” all places where the distance is difficult “(near schools, train stations, shopping centers, waiting areas for public transport, as well as all other public buildings); Obligation also for any gathering of more than 10 people as well as at markets, flea markets and flea markets, covered or in the open air.

The decree finally renews the mask requirement in the five largest municipalities of Aude: Narbonne, Carcassonne, Lézignan, Castelnaudary and Limoux. Last extended measure, until June 30th, 2021, the ban on alcohol consumption on public roads and in public spaces. It remains an enactment element that will undoubtedly delight fans of coastal walks: “The mask requirement defined above does not apply to beaches where physical distancing and compliance with barrier gestures are possible.”

As of May 31, the incidence rate in Aude (number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a week) was 72.7. A number certainly a long way from the 253 hit in mid-April, but is starting to rise again after falling to 55 new cases last week.