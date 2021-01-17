Mass extinction: mass extinction linked to the impact of the comet asteroid: cycle of the comet asteroid Doomsday

Apocalypse or Apocalypse sounds like the climax of a movie story, but experts believe it can also be assessed based on science when disaster strikes. According to experts, there are catastrophic events on a global scale every 2.7 million years on Earth, but the last time such an event was 66 million years ago, when dinosaurs may have be missing due to the fall of an asteroid or comet. The Holocaust is believed to be at least 30 million years late.

Darkness, fire and acid rain all over the earth …

Indeed, experts believe that catastrophic events, such as falling meteorites or an explosion, are linked to a bicycle. Based on the new statistical analysis, researchers in the United States have found that life-killing comets rain every 2.6 to 30 million years as they travel across the galaxy. If these comets hit Earth, there will be darkness and cold all over the world, fire in forests, acid rain and the ozone layer will be gone. This will eliminate the creatures living in the water with the earth.

The problem comes together

Scientists have also found that so far all destruction on earth and on water has taken place when lava has come out of the earth’s interior. This produces huge amounts of greenhouse gases and decreases oxygen in the oceans. Experts say that the way our planet turns in the galaxy, the danger is also determined. Michael Rampino, professor and author of the study at New York University, says: “It appears that large objects and activity inside the earth that can emit lava can occur with events. disastrous at an interval of 27 million years. “

Collision with giant volcanoes and comets

He also pointed out that the last three such disastrous events only occurred when the greatest impacts were observed 250 million years ago. All of these had the potential to cause disaster and massive destruction around the world. Global events of mass destruction may have been caused by such collisions and massive volcanoes. All of these results have been published in the journal Historical Biology. It is believed that the entire dinosaur species became extinct by the collision of asteroids.